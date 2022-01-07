'I take responsibility': Saskatoon teen who fatally stabbed neighbour apologizes to victim’s family in court

A teen took the stand in a Saskatoon courtroom to apologize to Gerald Grimard’s family after he fatally stabbed him in his apartment in June 2019.

The 60-year-old man was stabbed 35 to 40 times by the teen who lived in the same apartment as him in the 600 block of Hopkins Street. The youth was 15 at the time and his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Grimard's death. He delivered his statement Friday during the last day of sentencing submissions.

“I face daily the grief and pain and depression from my actions and will always feel this way … I am changing and will continue to grow moving forward,” the teen said, looking down at his lap from the witness stand.

The teen said he’s lost the life he dreamt of and can’t make up for his actions.

“I hope people hear me when I say I am sorry and I take responsibility.”

According to an agreed statement of facts submitted when the teen entered his plea last year, on the morning of June 24, 2019, the teen borrowed a cigarette from Grimard, who allegedly started rubbing the teen's back and side.

An altercation ensued and Grimard died of blood loss from stab wounds to his neck, torso and upper extremities.

The youth, who is now 18, then stole Grimard’s Hyundai Sonata and drove to school, before driving himself to hospital to get stitches for an injury sustained in the altercation.

The teen then headed to a beach party to celebrate the last day of school.

He was later taken into custody by Corman Park police after he was caught speeding.

Six letters of support were read out loud in court by the defence, with five of the people who wrote the letters seated in court.

The letters, written by classmates and family friends, describe him as a good friend and in a positive light, always wanting to give whatever he had.

SENTENCING SUBMISSION

During the two-and-a-half years the teen has spent in custody, defence lawyer Kathy Hodgson-Smith says he’s been described as “too good, too respectful” and followed the rules.

She also noted this is teen has no previous criminal record, is at “low risk to re-offend” and entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

While in custody between November 2020 and December 2021, the teen engaged in self-improvement and cultural programs and participated in the activities that have been made available to him and should receive credit for his efforts, the defence said.

The defence asked for a six-year sentence - two years in custody, two in supervision and asked to for a remand credit of two years instead of two and a half.

On Thursday the Crown prosecutor pushed for a seven-year sentence - the maximum for a guilty plea of second-degree murder for a youth - consisting of four years in custody and three years of community supervision.

Court will resume on Feb.18 when the teen will be sentenced.