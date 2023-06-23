'I think it gives the NHL a black eye': Advocates irked by decision to scrap themed attire such as Pride jerseys

NHL teams will not wear special jerseys for pre-game warm-ups during themed game nights next season.

The call comes after a handful of players refused to wear rainbow-coloured Pride jerseys in the 2022-23 season.

In an interview with Sportsnet following a board of governors meeting Thursday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the jerseys created unwelcome distractions.

"We are not going to change jerseys for practice because that's just become more of a distraction from what the purpose of these nights really are," Bettman said.

"This way, we can focus on the game and (then), on the specialty nights, we can focus on the cause."

Bettman's announcement comes in the middle of Pride month.

Both the timing and message are insulting, says Kristopher Wells, MacEwan University's Canada research chair for the public understanding of sexual and gender minority youth.

"It seems like with this decision, that the NHL doesn't believe hockey is for everyone, that hockey is only for some people and some groups and some communities," Wells said.

"It's a very disappointing and discouraging decision by the NHL board of governors and the commissioner, particularly, announcing it during Pride month. Given all of the global backlash we've seen against the LGBTQ+ community, including here in Canada, it's not a great sign of ally-ship. In fact, I think it gives the NHL a black eye."

You Can Play, which has worked with sports leagues -- including the NHL -- to help them become more inclusive, says it is "concerned and disappointed" by the decision.

"It's a frustrating step to see because I think potentially, we're not allowing those 97 per cent of those athletes to use their voice to support the community like they did this past year," said Kurt Weaver, You Can Play's chief operating officer.

"I'm frustrated that this is going to be seen by many as a win for those fighting against Pride nights. That's just simply going to be not the case. We are going to redouble our efforts with the league, with the teams, and make sure that we continue the growth of the movement and make sure that people understand that hockey is for everyone."

When CTV News asked Calgarians along 17 Avenue S.W. for their opinions on Bettman's announcement, it was split.

"You have diverse players in your league, right? Your fans are diverse people. So I think you want to respect them, and you want to acknowledge them and say, like, 'Hey, we understand where you're coming from,'" said Jasmine Francis.

"If you want sports to be exciting and you want people to be involved in it, you definitely need to remove politics from it," said Curtis Milne.

"Disappointing, actually quite disappointing. In this day and age, where people are more accepting of other people's lifestyles and choices, I think that's really outdated thinking," said Stacy McIntyre.

"Politics and hockey don't really go together very well. That's pretty much my opinion," said Rachel Adlard.

Bettman maintains teams are still free to hold Pride nights, and other nights supporting causes, such as Hockey Fights Cancer, Military Support nights and Heritage nights.

In all those cases, though, Bettman says themed jerseys will not be allowed on the ice.

Traditionally, those jerseys are auctioned off after the game, raising money for the cause.

Bettman says teams are still free to produce the jerseys, athletes are free to model and autograph the jerseys and teams can sell them to raise money.

They cannot, however, be worn in pre-game skates.

CTV News reached out several times on Friday to ask the Calgary Flames what their plans were for themed nights in the upcoming hockey season.

There was no response before Friday's publishing deadline.