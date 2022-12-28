'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg

The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.

Francois Jordaan lives with his family across from the Manitoba Legislature.

Normally a quiet neighbourhood, he says their lives were interrupted when the 'Freedom Convoy' arrived in town for about four weeks in February 2022, protesting pandemic mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

"It was a really bad experience, constantly noise pollution, and it just felt like our rights didn't matter. We were living there and we didn't have any peace whatsoever," he told CTV News. "It was a horrible experience."

Now he's worried it might happen again.

In a Facebook Live video over the weekend, the organizers of Canada Unity, the group that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year, announced Winnipeg is its next destination.

"We choose Winnipeg because it is the middle point in Canada. So people can come from the East Coast, the West Coast. We will be able to convoy across the nation," Colin 'Big Bear' Ross, a co-founder of the group, said in the video.

Ross said the convoy will focus on finding solutions for the future, but didn't give more details about the event.

CTV News has reached out to Canada Unity founder James Bauder for comment but has yet to hear back.

"When I read the news that they were coming back, I kind of freaked out a little bit," Jordaan said. "I know what is going to happen, all those nights when you couldn't sleep and all you could hear was that constant horn honking. Every time I hear one now, I just kind of get a shock."

Area Coun. Sherri Rollins said she has already fielded calls from concerned residents. She has a clear message for those planning to participate in the convoy.

"Don't come to Winnipeg. Figure out how to participate in political activity, and don't occupy where people live and people sleep," Rollins said. "They shouldn't be allowed to enter the city. They shouldn't be allowed to stay, and they certainly shouldn't be allowed to disrupt downtown like we saw."

In a prepared statement, a spokesperson for Manitoba's Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the province is still gathering information about the event.

"While Manitobans respect the right to peaceful and lawful protests, the rights of all citizens to live peacefully and travel without significant disruption needs to be respected and protected as well," the statement reads. "Actions by those participating in this event that are not consistent with those principles would be referred to law enforcement.”

Jordaan said he understands everybody has a right to protest, but he feels there is no need for the convoy to return.

"I think it is ridiculous. I think why are they coming back? The mandates have all been lifted. That’s what the original freedom convoy was about, and now they are coming back for what?" he said. "It is just going to interrupt people's lives."

Winnipeg police declined an interview but provided a prepared statement saying it is aware of the event planned for February and is assessing the information. Police said it has no further comment at this time.