'I think Omicron has changed things': Poll suggests waning confidence in COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba

A new poll suggests Manitobans' confidence in COVID-19 vaccines' ability to prevent illness is waning, along with their approval of Manitoba's newly minted premier.

The findings come from a poll conducted by Probe Research, which surveyed a representative sample of 800 Manitobans in January.

"I think Omicron has changed things," said Curtis Brown, principal at Probe Research. "Almost nine in 10 Manitobans have been touched by COVID, either they've had it themselves or a family member or a friend or someone they work with has had it."

With that, the poll found four in 10 people are beginning to lack confidence that COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. The poll found confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine is waning particularly in groups that are more likely to have had the virus.

"One of the things that really jumped out at us was how people felt about the tax on the unvaccinated," Brown said. "There's a pretty deep polarization, people are pretty divided on this."

The poll found 56 per cent of the respondents supported a tax on unvaccinated people, while 44 per cent opposed it.

The findings show people in central Winnipeg, adults over the age of 55, or Manitoba NDP or Liberal supporters were more likely to support an 'unvaxxed tax.'

Overall, Brown said the poll is showing the frustration of Manitobans.

"I think that they don't have a lot of confidence in the government and the leaders right now. They don't have a lot of confidence in vaccines to keep them safe and keep them healthy," he said.

"This just kind of reflects the fact that, yeah, it's been a long road over the last couple of years and Manitobans are not particularly thrilled about where they're at right now."

The poll found views on the provincial government's performance has reached the lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic, with only two-in-five approving of government's work to protect Manitobans' health and deal with the economic impact of COVID-19.

Premier Heather Stefanson's approval was also low, with only three-in-10 approving of her performance—a level which Probe Research said is comparable to that of former premier Brian Pallister.

"I do think that the bloom is off the rose of the new premier," said Christopher Adams, an adjunct professor in political studies at the University of Manitoba.

Adams said the Progressive Conservatives are in trouble in the polls. Though he said the next provincial election is two years away, and a lot can happen.

"But I would say if an election were held right now, the Progressive Conservatives would probably not be in office. In fact, that would look like the NDP would be the majority government," he said.

While approval of political leaders was down, approval of Manitoba's health leaders remained high. Around 77 per cent of respondents strongly or somewhat approved of Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, while 71 per cent strongly or somewhat approved of Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer.

CTV News reached out to Premier Stefanson for comment, however a spokesperson for the premier said Stefanson would be speaking with media later in the week and would respond at that time.

The Probe Research poll had a margin of error +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times of 20.

The full poll findings can be found online.