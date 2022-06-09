'I think we’ll see some growing pains': Riders defence could see trying start to season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up one of the best linebackers in the league in the off-season with the signing of Darnell Sankey. However, the team is without some key pieces on defence from the 2021 season.

Defensive back Ed Gainey signed with the Edmonton Elks and Loucheiz Purifoy with the BC Lions. The Elks also signed former Riders linebacker Deon Lacey and defensive lineman, Makana Henry. Another d-lineman gone is Micah Johnson who is now with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“We’re younger in the back end so we got a little less experience in the secondary. I think we’ll see some growing pains. I think you’ll see them make a few mistakes but hopefully we’ll play fast, learn from it, and get better,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Although newly acquired, Sankey led the league last season with 97 defensive tackles in his rookie year with the Calgary Stampeders. Sankey looks to up that number this season.

“I’m not the perfect player, I mean I try to do the best I can, you know, but I feel like 97 or 100 plus is very doable (this season),” Sankey said.

“I believe they brought me here to do a job and I think I can do it,” he added.

Besides Sankey, another player who will feel the pressure to perform again this season is 2021 sack leader and defensive lineman, A.C. Leonard. Leonard is confident he and this defence can perform.

“We’ve gotten better in some key positions and I feel like everyone’s running around and everyone knows their defence,” Leonard said. “We do (still have) a bunch of veterans and I feel like we’re going to be good.”

Veteran linebacker Derrick Moncrief is back with the green and white after exploring options in the National Football League (NFL) and a stint with the Edmonton Elks last season. Another linebacker the Riders will have at their disposal is Larry Dean who missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Defensive back Rolan Milligan will also look to have a spot as a starter after only getting a brief moment with the team last year. He signed with the Riders in October of 2021 and started in one regular season. Milligan looks to be a key part of the Riders’ defence in the 2022 season.

“A lot of guys say I am a good fit to help the secondary mesh and I just try to help where I can and just make our defence as good as it can be,” said Milligan.

“We feel like he (Milligan) can line up anywhere in the secondary across the board and he’s a good special teams player. We think he is going to help us this year in a lot of ways,” said Dickenson.

Another piece that will be missed to start the season is linebacker Micah Teitz who is on the six game injured list as of right now while he deals with hip and groin issues.