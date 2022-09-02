'I think we need change': Former Transcona councillor again seeking position in his riding

A familiar face has popped up on the ballot for Transcona councillor.

Russ Wyatt, who was councillor for the Transcona area from 2002 to 2018, has once again thrown his name into the ring.

“I’ve watched and I’ve been talking with folks in the community over the last four years and they just feel strongly that we need a strong voice back at city hall,” said Wyatt. “I worked with the community and fought for a lot of issues to get things done in the community over the 16 years (I was in office). We did a lot of things and a lot of the community and I sense we have lost some momentum when it comes to making progress.”

He said Transcona has been growing and he doesn’t feel the area is getting the proper allocation of tax dollars to continue to improve the segment of the city.

“I think we need a change, so I decided to put my name forward. I have a young family, I’m a single dad, I have a 15-year-old son. I was thinking about running for mayor, but at the end of the day I need to have that work-life balance.”

Some things Wyatt plans on advocating for if he is elected include a new aquatic rec centre that could service the entire east side of Winnipeg, road projects, and a large public market where local growers and producers could sell their products.

Also on the ballot for Transcona councillor are incumbent Shawn Nason and Steve Lipischak.

Wyatt said he doesn’t think Nason is a strong enough voice to represent Transcona at city council.

“I think a lot of issues aren’t getting addressed.”

While speaking with CTV News Winnipeg, Wyatt also addressed issues he was dealing with in 2018, including a mental health battle and a charge of sexual assault, which was eventually stayed in 2019.

“In 2018-2019, there is no doubt that I hit rock bottom. It was an experience I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemies…now I feel like I am living my true self. I’ve conquered the substances, they don’t control me and in many ways, I feel reborn.”

The election is scheduled to take place on Oct. 26.