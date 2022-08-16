'I think you're rich': Windsor man feeling 'grand' after $500,000 lotto win
A Windsor auto worker said his heart was pounding as he waited on a frozen terminal to learn he was the lucky winner of $25,000 for life.
Bruno Sena Maia matched all five main numbers to win the second prize with Daily Grand in the July 11 draw. He decided to go with the $500,000 lump sum prize.
“I was at the store when I gave the ticket to the cashier to check. The terminal froze and the cashier said, ‘I think you’re rich!’ My heart was pumping,” he said in a news release.
Maia, 38, said he has been an occasional lottery player for the past four years.
When he returned home after finding out about his big win, he said his wife knew something was up because of the look on his face.
“She asked what was wrong and when I told her, she said, ‘You’re kidding’ I said, ‘Not kidding’ and showed her the ticket,” he said. “Then she gave me the biggest hug.”
Maia plans to use the money to invest for retirement.
“This cheque is the seed of my future. I will plant it, let it grow and enjoy the fruit later,” he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at McDonald’s Your Independent Grocer on Queen Street in St. Mary’s.
-
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; U.S. Open nextSerena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing 'the countdown has begun' on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.
-
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violenceA growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
-
How Australia's deepest cave was discoveredSmart and seven fellow members of the all-volunteer Southern Tasmanian Caverneers (STC) group have officially mapped and measured their country's deepest known cave, which clocks in at 401 vertical metres (1,315 feet).
-
Break-in, attempted child abduction under investigation in AbbotsfordPolice in Abbottsford say a man broke into a home and tried to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window Monday night.
-
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester UnitedTesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United.
-
Plan to demolish Saint John heritage building stirs debateThe proposed demolition of an uptown Saint John heritage building, owned by J.D. Irving Ltd., is stirring cheers and jeers ahead of a final vote by city council.
-
Metric concert at Conexus Arts Centre cancelled over 'logistical production issues'Canadian rock band Metric has cancelled its show in Regina on Friday, according to the Conexus Arts Centre's website.
-
'A long journey': Historic flour mill in Yorkton opens to publicYorkton’s historic brick flour mill opened to the public on Tuesday.
-
Inflation down across Canada, increases slightly in B.C.Inflation may be cooling across most of Canada, but people are still feeling the pinch of higher prices, especially in B.C. where the cost of goods increased slightly in July, according to Statistics Canada.