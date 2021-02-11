Warning: Some readers may find the details of this story disturbing.

Angela Skjonsby has lost trust in the Saskatoon Police Service.

It comes after she says an officer abused his power and sexually assaulted her.

Skjonsby says it happened in February 2009. She claims she escaped an abusive relationship and wanted to file a police report.

That’s when she says she met Const. Patrick Skinnider.

"Instantly he started flirting with me," Skjonsby tells CTV News.

Skjonsby says Skinnider came to her home to investigate and kissed her without consent.

The next day, Skjonsby alleges Skinnider came over and forced her into sex.

"He started kissing me, pushing me towards my bedroom, I told him, 'No' so many times. He ended up ripping out my tampon and raping me," Skjonsby says.

Skjonsby has filed a lawsuit against Skinnider, claiming the officer sexually assaulted her and abused his power.

The statement of claim's allegations have not been proven in court and no statement of defence has yet been filed.

The day after the alleged assault, Skinnider emailed Skjonsby ** saying something to the effect of, ‘Your beauty made me do it,’ and later came over to "request forgiveness for the assault" according to the statement of claim.

The lawsuit claims as a result of Skjonsby’s vulnerable state, she accepted Skinnider’s apology and the two began a relationship.

Skjonsby says the validity of her allegations shouldn’t be questioned because of her relationship status. Skjonsby says she was vulnerable during her interactions with the officer, and he abused her trust.

In the claim, Skjonsby alleges her relationship with Skinnider was based on "emotional and psychological manipulation."

Months after the alleged assault, in May 2009, Skjonsby made a complaint to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

According to the Statement of Claim, Skjonsby did not tell Skinnider about the complaint and shortly after, Skinnider "forced his way" into her apartment and "forcibly initiated … sexual intercourse, without Ms. Skjonsby’s consent."

SPS tells CTV that the complaint was investigated internally, but no criminal charges were laid.

"No criminal charges were recommended by the Crown and the matter was addressed by the SPS pursuant to the legislated disciplinary process," an SPS spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

The SPS said it would not comment further because the matter is before the courts.

Skjonsby tells CTV News that she was advised by police that Skinnider was found guilty of discreditable conduct and "received several severe sanctions."

CTV News attempted to reach Skinnider for comment but has not received a response.

Skjonsby’s statement of claim states she has suffered psychological injuries as a result of the alleged assaults — including anxiety, panic attacks and an inability to trust others.

The lawsuit seeks no more than $30,000 in compensation, the maximum allowed in small claims court.

CTV News does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Skjonsby says she wants her experiences to be made public in an effort to inspire other potential victims to come forward.

"He needs to be removed from being a police officer. He cannot serve and protect. There is no serving and protecting. He is taking advantage of people in their most vulnerable state. It needs to stop."