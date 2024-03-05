'I've always labeled him as my hero': Daughter follows father's steps to become 911 operator

Helping people through stressful, sometimes life-threatening, situations has become something of a family business for two 911 operators.

An emergency communications officer (ECO) recently celebrated 35 years with Edmonton police and was presented with his service award by a coworker who also happens to be his daughter.

Glen Garner became a police officer in 1988 and retired from that position in 2017 to become an ECO as a civilian. An ECO answers 911 and non-emergency calls, evaluates them and can dispatch police patrol cars.

Glen's long career in policing inspired his daughter to explore career options in law enforcement.

"Being a police officer had always been something I was interested in because of my dad and I've always labeled him as my hero," Jenna Garner said. "He took me to meet some influential female police officers, to sit down and talk with them and then as we kind of got further and I was really deciding to do it, he said, 'Come to communications, come sit with me on a sit along and see if you like it up there and how you think of it.'

"I got to sit and listen to 911 evaluation and dispatch, and I absolutely fell in love with it. I applied for the MacEwan course, the emergency communications course, that next day."

In 2021, Jenna became a civilian ECO, working as a 911 operator, police call evaluator and communications training officer.

"I'm going to be training some evaluators... and every time you train somebody new, you learn something different about yourself, you better yourself," said Jenna.

At first, Jenna worried people might think she only got the job because of nepotism, but she had to work hard to pass the tests before she could become an ECO.

"You can't do the job if you can't pass all the tests, it is hard, a lot harder than when I got on the job," said Glen. "I was a sworn member, I went to communications, I sat with a person for half a day and learned dispatch."

The father-daughter duo don't actually work in the same office anymore, though they do have overlapping shifts and are there to support each other.

"We had a phone conversation… where he personally called me on a matter and he just said, 'If you're ever struggling, I want you to call me immediately, I don't want you to feel like you're alone,'" said Jenna.

"Because we do field a lot of really tough calls and people forget the unseen heroes behind the headset, that we're the first of the first responders, we will initially hear everything and there's a lot of stuff that I hear, that I knew was coming, but I didn't know it's gonna be so bad when I got it," she added. "I think that's probably the biggest thing about working with him is I have a sounding board that knows what it's like."

When they did work out of the same building, there were a few other perks.

"His locker has all types of fun snacks and drinks and I don't have to buy them… before I switched, I got to go and sneak into his locker," said Jenna.

Some of the important qualities for ECOs are compassion and empathy without getting too involved in a call, Glen said.

"You have to be able to control yourself, your own emotions, your own, I guess, fears. You have to be able to be at a bit of a distance, but not so far that you come across as cold and uncaring.

"It's a fine line… because I've seen some evaluators, they get too involved in the call and then it affects them. Sometimes the type of call you get, it will (affect you), there's nothing you can do to avoid it."

Even with the hardships, after three years on the job, Jenna has no intention of leaving.

"I get to help people every day in a different way… in a way that sworn officers don't because they're attending the scene, sometimes long after certain things happen," Jenna said. "I get to stay on the line, I get to talk that person through probably the worst day of their life.

"To me, for some reason, that seems a bit more fulfilling."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa