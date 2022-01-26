'I've got a passion for Hubbard': Hometown hero spreading joy through her artwork

A small ordinary church is one of many buildings being brought to life in Hubbard, thanks to local resident Mary-Ann Jones.

Inspired by the village southeast of Ituna, Jones began re-decorating Hubbard through her art that can be found on buildings and lawns.

“It is pretty easy painting for this little town because I am inspired by this little town. I just enjoy doing what I like to do,” said Jones.

The church is one of many buildings in the community getting an uplift.

"I’ve got a passion for Hubbard. It's just a very special little village and there's so many people that love this place,” said Jones. “There are residents that have moved away and their heart is right with this little place.”

Jones' goal is to give Hubbard a reputation of being a vibrant and exciting place.

“I want to have Hubbard stand out in a special light, we don't have stores and we don't have businesses here,” said Jones. “So I want it to stand out in a special light.”

The Hubbard community has taken notice including Terry Korchinski who works as a real estate agent in the area.

“Look at the old school yard like she's repainted all that,” said Korchinski. All these signs and town signs coming into town and you know, she's done all that stuff.”

Korchinski added that Jones is a reflection of the community.

“The fact that you've got somebody like that with that kind of talent, who is willing to give their time and their talent to the community, what would Hubbard be without her,” Korchinski said.

Jones said the most important aspect of the art work is creating memories for others.

“You get children driving with their parents and it makes them happy, or the elderly people. Right? It makes someone happy. So that's what's important,” said Jones.

The selfless act from Jones will have a lasting effect on the community for years to come.