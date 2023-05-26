'I've got butterflies': N.B. man taking year off work after $5M lotto win
A mechanic from Acadieville, N.B., is $5 million richer after winning a lottery jackpot.
Julio Roy says he plans to take a year off work and avoid the two-hour commute to Saint John that goes with it.
“Pretty excited there, I’ve got butterflies in my stomach and happy to be here,” Roy told reporters. “I always dream about winning, but once it actually happens, you don’t really know what to think.”
The father of two young kids says he might start a business and try something new.
“Maybe work on my own schedule,” Roy said.
He bought the Lotto 6/49 ticket at a gas station in Rothesay — the same place he learned he’d won a few days later.
“Scanned my ticket and saw it said, ‘major winner,’ so I went to the clerk and asked him to check it,” Roy said.
The clerk punched it in but didn’t seem to know what was going on, Roy said.
“‘Did I win 50 bucks or what?’ He didn’t say anything, so I said ‘What, millionaire?’ Then he showed me the ticket and I was like, ‘That’s $5 million. I’m a millionaire.’”
Roy said he and his wife plan to pay off their mortgage and invest. He might also learn to fly.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
