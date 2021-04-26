'I’ve had 2 heart attacks': Senior transit rider concerned with new overhauled system

The City of Edmonton launched its new network redesign on Sunday of the city’s transit system. The first overhaul of its kind in nearly 20 years.

Hundreds of routes have been cut and a new transit centre in Mill Woods is open, ramping up service along certain corridors.

The implemented changes have proven to be a steep learning curve for some riders trying to navigate their new route, whereas other riders are experiencing the benefit of a shorter commute.

“This is my first go around, I have no idea, I have to figure out which bus I got to take,” Raymond Harkies, an ETS rider, said. “People are going to have to walk a fair distance to get to a bus stop that works.”

“I’m liking it,” Kyle Hancock, another ETS rider added. “I only took one bus today, normally I have to take two, so it’s a lot quicker for me.”

“It’s a bit confusing at first, but once you get used to its down packed,” Rhona Ivan, an ETS rider, said.

'THAT’S A HEFTY CUTBACK'

However, for some of the city’s seniors’ who rely on transit to get around, the new services mean more walking and longer wait times.

“The residents of Mill Woods and the seniors all got a raw deal out of this new bus organization,” James Nattriss, an ETS rider, said.

Nattriss is 88 years old and has been taking ETS for 50 years. He said the number of routes at the bus stop outside his apartment complex have dropped from 13 to four.

“That’s a hefty cutback to have to endure,” Nattriss told CTV News Edmonton.

In order to get to Old Strathcona, he now has to catch a bus two blocks away from his home.

“With all the construction going on the sidewalks are virtually impossible especially for seniors in walkers. For me it’s hard, I’ve had two heart attacks and get out of breath.”

As for the new On Demand Transit service, Nattriss said it’s not an option for him either. Riders can use the app or call 311 to book a shuttle, but his neighbourhood isn’t covered by the service.

"There is no On Demand Transit in Mill Woods," Sarah Feldman, director of planning and scheduling for ETS, said.

"This is because several regular routes provide good coverage to residents in this part of the city."

While there may be confusion and frustration mounting on day one, Mayor Don Iveson said the overhaul is more efficient and it will take time for ETS users to adjust.

“Don’t expect this to be perfect on day one or day two either, so the feedback is helpful,” he said.

The city plans to re-evaluate the plan in six months.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Touria Izri