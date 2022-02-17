'I've made a promise to live through this': Tillsonburg teen hopes risky U.S. surgery solves rare condition

For a 14-year-old Tillsonburg, Ont. girl, the simple act of raising her arms threatens her life.

Kaytlyn McKibbon suffers from an extreme form of bilateral thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS), which causes blood clots in her lungs.

The condition occurs when nerves or blood vessels, between the top rib and the collarbone, are compressed.

“So if you think of it like a gardener hose, if you put a rock on it, the blood doesn’t flow,” McKibbon told CTV London.

Her mother, Kim McKibbon, says doctors have confirmed blood flow blockages in both arms.

In Kaytlyn's right arm, about 80 per cent of her blood flow blocked is blocked, with her arm down, with it up, the blockage is total.

The only cure is surgery, but given the risks, Kim says no Canadian doctors will take it on until Kaytlyn is at least 18.

Both mother and daughter say one doctor was explicit about the risk.

“One of them said, ‘You’d probably die on the table’. So, yeah it’s been brutal,’” Kim states.

It was a lot to take in for Kaytlyn, then 12.

“I remember the first surgeon I talked to, she said ‘She’s going to die on the table.’ So, I ask how am I gonna live through it.”

Kaytlyn’s life with TOS began in July 2020. At the time, she was involved in the arts and sports.

Watching a movie at her father’s house her arm suddenly went numb. “And I get to the kitchen and my arm is like completely purple. It’s swelling, and I'm like oh my god did I get bitten by something.”

At the hospital a regime of blood thinner began, but beyond a clot, it was not clear what was happening.

Then on Valentine's Day 2021, her left arm went purple. Hospital visits, oxygen machines and a limited lifestyle quickly became the norm.

Today, Kaytlyn is not able to wash her own hair, needs help getting dressed and cannot be left alone for long periods.

All the while she worries about suffocating from the blood clots in her lungs, or worse, one of them finding its way to her heart or brain.

But since discovering a specialist in the U.S., willing to take on the surgery, her spirits have been lifted.

Kim says Dr. Dean Donahue of Massachusetts General Hospital has agreed to perform the procedure.

Over two surgeries, Kaytlyn’s top ribs would be removed, easing pressure and restoring blood flow.

It is hoped the first procedure goes ahead at the end of April. However, as it is in the United States, there are significant costs. The procedures are expected to cost nearly $300,000.

Already the community is stepping up. Auctions, bottle drives are planned. An online fundraiser has also already generated $55,000 and counting.

Combined with both her parents selling or remortgaging their homes the first surgery should be covered.

“We’re well on our way to be being able to get her fixed. So, it’s some hope.” Kim says she has applied to receive out-of-country funding from OHIP.

However, because a Canadian doctor is willing to do the surgery when Kaytlyn is an adult, Kim is being told not to be hopeful. “The doctor said it will probably not be covered, but we did submit it.”

Still, as a parent and a nurse, Kim is unwilling to wait to help her child.

“It’s hard to not think about where the clots are going to go next. I’ve seen too many patients that have had strokes and stuff. So, to be a nurse and not be able to help your daughter, it’s unbelievable.”

Yet, people are helping, and in return, Kaytlyn has made a pledge. “I’ve made a promise to live through this for them, for me, but really for them. I’m going to get through this one way or another.”