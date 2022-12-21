'I want every face to be seen': Lethbridge man puts Santa Claus collection on display

For more than 30 years, Ken Orich has been collecting Santa Claus memorabilia.

It all started one cold winter day in 1988, in High Level, Alta.

Orich was looking to kill some time and started reading through a magazine.

"I was looking through some Christmas magazines in early December, and I saw a picture of a Santa Claus candy cane holder made out of wood. And I thought, well, days are short there in the winter – I could make that," he said.

He enjoyed making the candy cane holder and decided to make it a yearly tradition.

He also ended up making several more Father Christmas-related items that same winter.

Since then, the collection has grown to roughly 1,000 various Kris Kringle knick-knacks.

While he's made many of them, the bulk of the collection comes from places like garage sales, craft shows or were given to him as gifts.

Now, it's become a tradition every Christmas to set up the Santas around his home.

He admits that while this year he's toned it down, other years there have been Jolly Old Saint Nicks set up all over the place.

This year features about 200 to 250 pieces of his collection as opposed to the usual 600 or 700.

All that setup turns into quite the process.

"It takes a long time. It takes more than likely a week to two weeks. I've got 30 Rubbermaid containers in the garage I've got to bring out and as you put the Santas out, I want every face to be seen, so there's a lot of handling," he said.

But as the collection grew larger, he found it harder to keep track of all of the pieces.

That's when he decided to start a catalogue of every piece in his collection.

With so many pieces in his collection, the records now take up five full binders.

"So I went back through my collection and numbered every Santa and made a sheet about the Santa. Like where I picked it up, how much I paid, who made it, where it was made. Any information I thought critical to the collection."

Orich says he's slowed down somewhat on the collecting, but he's going to continue putting up his Santa displays each holiday season.

He just hopes his collection can help put smiles on people's faces.