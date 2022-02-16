'I want it out in the open': Cambridge council approves moving Forbes Estate tower

A stone tower currently on the Forbes Estate in Hespeler is on the move to make way for a residential subdivision, made up of single detached dwellings and townhouses.

Cambridge council approved the relocation of the 19th-century stone tower to Jacob’s Landing Park in Hespeler after a spirited debate on Tuesday.

“If we do not move the tower, then we're going to have it on private property and it's going to be something that deteriorates even further,” Ward 1 Coun. Donna Reid said.

The developer wanted to move the tower, demolish some other buildings, and keep the main estate house in place.

“I think it's important to make sure that we share our history and I don't want to see the tower secluded so nobody can see it," said Ward 3 Coun. Mike Mann. "I want it out in the open so people can hear about the history of our community.”

City staff agreed the tower should be moved to Jacob’s Landing Park in Hespeler and then be given an Ontario Heritage Designation, but not all councillors agreed.

“I feel that this whole motion is a wasted motion," said Ward 4 Coun. Jan Liggett. "That the cost that this is going to be is going to be so astronomical that it's just not going to happen and it will never be able to be rebuilt."

Cultural heritage consulting firm ASI Heritage could not confirm exactly if the structure was a dovecote, but said it holds value for its association with Jacob Hespeler and local agriculture.

“I believe that it should stay in the original location, and that that is part of the integrity of the heritage,” said Ward 8 Coun. Nicholas Ermeta.

Ward 2 councillor Mike Devine proposed an amendment to keep the tower in place, then hire a stone mason to repair it and create trails to the property.

“If it gets moved, how many years is it going to take?" said Devin. "Will it get done? How much cost is it going to be to the city?"

Council instead decided to support the original plan.

“The context for it’s interpretation will not be as strong as it is right now, simply because there will be a subdivision built around it, so I am going to support the staff recommendations,” said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

There is no set timeline for when the structure will be moved, but the property owner is expected to pay for the work.

The developer will be back at council in March, looking for zoning approval for the actual subdivision planned for the property.