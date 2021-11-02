'I want my staff to come to work and be happy': Minimum wage hike welcomed in Waterloo Region

Making chocolate and pastries at Ambrosia Corner Bakery in Kitchener is going to get a little costlier for its independent owner-operator — but, it’s well worth it if you ask her.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford announced the general minimum wage in Ontario would increase from $14.35 to $15 an hour as of Jan. 1.

“I’ve got skilled bakers,” said Aura Hertzog, the owner-operator of Ambrosia. “I’m not going to pay them a minimum wage. I’m going to pay them what they’re worth.”

Hertzog’s bakery is one of more than 60 certified Ontario Living Wage employers in Waterloo Region.

She welcomes the increase as a step towards a living wage.

“I want my staff to come to work and be happy,” said Hertzog. “When they’re not working, I want them to be able to afford some of the basics.”

Those basics are on the rise and so too is the hourly living wage set by the Ontario Living Wage Network. In its November update, the group puts a living wage in Waterloo Region at $17.20/hour. In Guelph the amount has risen to $18.10/hour, in the Huron and Perth regions it’s up to $17.95/hour while in Haldimand-Norfolk it’s now set at $17.35/hour.

The Uptown Waterloo BIA welcomes the increase; however, its executive director, Tracy Van Kalsbeek, believes government assistance may be required to help businesses recovering from the pandemic.

“It would be something that we would advocate on behalf of small business and small independent businesses, that the government consider finding some additional funding to be able to assist businesses with this because it’s such a challenging time,” said Van Kalsbeek.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce issued a statement, describing the decision as ill-timed and lacking consultation.

“We are in favour of fair compensation and wage increases that are planned and done in consultation with the business community so that businesses have time to plan and implement the changes. We also recognize that workers have been impacted by the pandemic and higher cost of living,” said Rocco Rossi, president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

“Many businesses are still grappling with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, including cash flow constraints and the increased cost of doing business; this is no time to add to their costs,” continued the statement. “The way the proposed changes are being implemented, leaving employers with less than two months to plan, will have considerable administrative and financial impact amidst a pandemic and after 20 months of duress.”

Van Kalsbeek says businesses in the region have survived six years of new light-rail transit construction and the hardships of pandemic lockdowns, and expects they’ll be able to adapt and adjust again.

“Our businesses are resilient,” said Van Kalsbeek. “A lot of our businesses have been able to change up the way they do things.”

Hertzog knows there is no fantasy land where a wage increase for staff isn’t passed onto customers but, stresses labour costs aren’t the only factor in the prices on store shelves. Hertzog points to the rise in the cost of butter as one of several key cost drivers that businesses with which businesses are having to grapple.

“I do believe that we will see price increases but, it’s not all going to be because of people getting a living wage,” said Hertzog.

While the minimum wage increase hasn’t kept up with the rise in the living wage, Hertzog has already passed on that raise to staff.

“My staff is great,” Hertzog said. “They’re worth it.”

CTV News reached out to the Greater Kitchener Waterloo and Cambridge Chambers of Commerce but, both groups were unable to comment as of publishing.