'I want them to promise radical change': Rally on climate change in Windsor

A rally on climate change was held in Windsor’s core.

Part of “Cross-Canada Mobilization to Demand Politicians Take Climate Emergency Action”, the rally was in response to the wildfires, extreme heat and other urgent climate impacts across the globe.

Protesters are demanding the federal government place a moratorium on new fossil fuel expansion and enact a sweeping transition.

“I want them to promise radical change,” says Jana Jandal Alrifai, organizer.

“With the right policy and right politicians, who make those good policies, we will be able to have a seamless transition and we will be able to end up in a better place than we are right now.”

The rally in Windsor was one of 50 actions happening across the country ahead of the Federal Leaders Debates to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis.