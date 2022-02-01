'I want to give back': Cambridge woman plans to donate prize if she wins tattoo contest

A Cambridge woman is in the running to win the 2022 Inked Magazine Cover Girl Contest.

Kristie Taylor said if she lands the cover and takes home the $25,000 grand prize, she wants to give back to the community.

Taylor had a stroke in 2004, when she was 12 years old. One of her five tattoos is a red ribbon to commemorate her 10-year anniversary after her stroke.

“It left me with a golf ball size worth of brain damage,” said Taylor. “My self-esteem went to the toilet because I couldn’t walk the same. Sometimes my words would get jumbled.”

Taylor said it took her years to find her stride and gain her confidence back.

She said she owes her road to recovery, in part, to the local organization KidsAbility. She said her goal is to pay it forward to the organization that helps kids with disabilities.

“I want to give back, even if it's just a little bit of my time and money,” Taylor said.

The KidsAbility Foundation raises funds and awareness in the community. On average, they raise close to $2 million each year but the foundation said every donated dollar counts.

“Providing direct therapy for kids to support innovative programs and equipment needs,” said Lisa Talbot, the executive director of the KidsAbility Foundation.

KidsAbility said they are grateful for any community support and are happy to hear about Taylor’s plans.

“It’s come full circle. So, those are amazing stories when we hear from someone who has benefitted from the service that is giving back,” Talbot said.

Taylor said if she wins she also plans to donate some of the money to the Cambridge Humane Society.

Taylor said she is still dealing the effects of the stroke. She uses a walk aide five days a week to help with her balance.

Taylor said she wants to win the contest to inspire others who may be dealing with disabilities, that beauty has no boundaries.

The international contest ends in March.