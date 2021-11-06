'I want to give more': Ceremony honours Elder Dr. Dave Courchene

A special ceremony celebrating Elder Dr. Dave Courchene's community leadership and lasting impact took place on Saturday.

Elders, chiefs, grandmothers and many more gathered in the Turtle Lodge International Centre for Indigenous Education and Wellness to honour Courchene.

Derrick Henderson, Chief of Sagkeeng First Nation, said he's known Courchene for a long time.

"He used to be my boss in education. He's the one that encourages our people, our young people, to get an education," said Henderson. "This is what I did, and this is what a lot of our people did in our community."

Courchene had a brief stint in politics before shifting his focus to a spiritual journey, where he devoted himself full time to learning from other Indigenous elders.

Later in life while fasting, Courchene received a vision that would become the Turtle Lodge where Saturday's ceremony took place.

Elder Dr. Harry Bone spoke about the significance of the space during the ceremony.

"We come here to listen. The ceremonies that we have to have, the sharing of our teachings, the sharing of our songs," said Bone.

Over the years, the lodge developed the National Turtle Lodge Council of Knowledge Keepers, which Courchene chairs.

The network of Indigenous elders and leaders come from diverse nations across the country. They're fluent in their original languages as well as the traditions and teachings of their people.

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, was among those who thanked Courchene for his contributions to First Nations people.

"You've served our community in different ways, you've shared those teachings and all of that love, so I just wanted to acknowledge that," Dumas said.

Courchene said the ceremony gave him a deep sense of gratitude.

"For all the blessings I continue to receive in my life. When I feel this way, I want to give more."

Courchene said it was his calling to teach the indigenous community about their culture and traditions.

"The message that I hope I was carrying was far greater than me. I never wanted me to be more important than the message."

Courchene and other Indigenous leaders said they want to build another Turtle Lodge in "Manitou Api," the heart of the continent.