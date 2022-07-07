'I want to give them a good start': Sask. woman says $660,501 VLT win will help put kids through university

A Humboldt, Sask. woman is more than a half-million dollars richer after a VLT win.

Jennifer Fafard won $660,501 after she hit the grand jackpot while playing Vault Breaker at the Pioneer Hotel on July 3.

“I was in shock, in disbelief," Fafard said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.

"There was a lot of screaming, jumping and crying," she said.

While Fafard is thinking about taking a trip, she said she has something else in mind as well.

"I’d like to help my kids go through university, I want to give them a good start," Fafard said.

The Vault Breaker game connects 4,200 VLTs in the province. Its progressive jackpot has a minimum value of $500,000.