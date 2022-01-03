‘I want to have people enjoy winter’: Edmonton man creates snow slide in front yard
One man has turned the front yard of his northeast Edmonton home into an elaborate snow slide.
Jesse Boulet has spent about 60 hours working on the slide since the first big snowfall of the year, adding to it with every dump of snow.
His neighbours on both sides have also allowed Boulet to harvest snow from their yards in service of the slide.
The Saint-Laurent, QC. native is no stranger to the winter weather.
"We always played outside in the winter,” said Boulet, who recalled seeing 12 to 14 feet of snow some winters.
Boulet was excited to provide an opportunity for his kids to enjoy winter the way he used to.
"The winter is so cold, we just spend a lot of time inside," he said. "But it’s getting boring."
And Boulet said anyone driving by the home in the Delwood area is welcome to stop and go for a slide.
"I want people to come and enjoy it," he said.
"I want to have people enjoy winter."
