'I want to speak for my son': Sask. mother of late teen advocating for suicide awareness

A mother from James Smith Cree Nation is looking to create awareness after losing her 15-year-old son to suicide earlier this month.

Tina Sanderson’s son Dreyden Sanderson was supposed to start his first job at a fast food restaurant in Prince Albert on Nov. 8. It was also Tina’s birthday but instead, she was picking out a casket for her son.

“This is the hardest thing me and my family have had to go through,” said Tina.

Dreyden took his own life on Nov. 6, just six days after the death of his cousin Kadee in Regina.

Tina says Kadee was murdered on Halloween, and it sent him into a downward spiral. A 15-year-old boy has been charged as a young offender with second-degree murder in relation to Kadee’s death.

“After he found out Kadee had passed, he was heartbroken. He cried, he yelled, he screamed, he slowed down on eating,” said Tina.

After Dreyden’s death, calls to the counsellor on James Smith Cree Nation increased. Tina says in response, the band brought in additional mental health support workers. Both Kaydee and Dreyden were well known in the community.

A walk called "Love Awareness" was organized from Regina to James Smith Cree Nation to commemorate Kadee and Dreyden. Those involved ended their journey on Monday at the graves of Kadee and Dreyden on James Smith Cree Nation.

Since his death some teens have contacted her to say Dreyden was “their rock” and now they don’t know who to talk to.

“I wanted to speak out for my son,” Tina said.

“I just pray that all his friends and teenagers that they do reach out for help and don’t turn to suicide because it’s heart breaking.”

SEEKING HELP

Rebecca Rackow, with the Canadian Mental Health Association, said it’s important communities open up a dialogue with youth about suicide after tragedies and that parent and caregivers let them know that they’re available to listen to youth without judgement.

Rackow says sometimes a person might not show any signs indicating they are thinking about suicide.

“Opening up that conversation, just talking about suicide will not make someone think more about doing it, it will make someone be more open when they are actually feeling that way,” said Rackow.

She said it shows teenagers who are struggling that there are people there that they can talk to about their thoughts and feelings.

“Just talk to your kids more and pay attention,” said Tina. “I thought that we paid enough attention and I never thought that this would happen.”

Tina says suicide prevention ribbons were also handed out to members of the community to help spread the message.