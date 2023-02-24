'I want to think it's the last day': Ukrainians in the Maritimes on sombre anniversary of war

Ukrainians gathered in the cold and blowing snow for a vigil in Halifax Friday, one of 40 "Stand with Ukraine" events across the country marking the grim one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“I can't believe it,” says Olga Malyk.

Malyk and Natalia Ivchenko attended the Halifax event in a reality neither could have ever imagined.

The pair is among the millions of Ukrainians forced to flee their homes as the war rages on even now.

“I was watching videos of my hometown, which is Kharkiv, which is shelled every day now," says Ivchenko.

“I want to think, it's the last day, it's the last minute, it's the last second, and the war stop,” says Malyk.

Both women made it to Canada separately several months after the war in Ukraine began.

Ivchenko came to the Maritimes first, escaping through Poland.

Her family escaped by train to Czechia and joined her later in Halifax.

Malyk's parents are still in Ukraine.

“I want to hug my parents,” she says with tears in her eyes. “And say, ‘Hi Mom, it is I.'"

The year-long conflict has taken a deadly toll, with tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians killed.

Olha Khaperska, of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress’ Nova Scotia Branch, helped organize the Friday evening vigil.

“One thing I knew is that the whole country would fight together and it did,” she says.

Khaperska believes that is why Ukraine has managed to hold off Russia to this point.

The continuing support of Canada, and other countries around the world, she says, is key to her country's survival.

“My message is keep going, and keep up the pressure,” she adds. “The future of Ukraine, the future of Europe, and in a sense, the future of the whole world is decided on Ukrainian battlefields right now.”

Tens of thousands displaced Ukrainians have come to Canada, finding a new home and a community that has been providing comfort.

“I think I’m already a little bit from Halifax, I’m Ukrainian in Halifax,” laughs Ivchenko.

“It's not just people, it's my family,” adds Malyk.

Now, Ivchenko and Malyk, who first met in Halifax, are like family themselves.

Even as they continue building a life in the Maritimes, they hope someday, they and their families can see Ukraine again.