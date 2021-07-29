'I wanted people to see his face': Witness who recorded alleged McDonald's assault says suspect just 'lost it'

Kate Rebel wants people to watch the full one minute and 21 seconds of video.

Rebel, who didn’t want to use her real last name, recorded a troubling encounter Tuesday afternoon that appears to show a customer verbally berating, then physically attacking staff at a Richmond McDonald’s.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Rebel told CTV News on Thursday.

“Once he whipped the garbage can over (the counter), I think it clicked it to what was happening. It’s really scary,” she added.

The video, which Rebel posted on TikTok, appears to show the customer arguing with staff about his order, which she said she overheard was a Happy Meal.

In the video, a worker tells the man they plan to give him a refund.

He approaches the counter, then shoves over a plexiglass barrier.

A few seconds later, the video shows the man hurl the garbage can over, then destroy a refrigerated display case, sending glass everywhere, Rebel said.

“He didn’t seem intoxicated or on anything,” she added. “He just kind of lost it.”

Police arrested 30-year-old William David Scott Jolly, of Delta, who now faces charges that include mischief, assault with a weapon and assault of a peace officer.

Richmond Mounties – who said they’re seeing an uptick in confrontational, aggressive behaviour from customers directed at front-line workers – say they’re looking into whether mental health may have played a role.

“Clearly this man was not only resistant, he was combative with our officers,” said Cpl. Ian Henderson. “His reaction is completely disproportional.”

Two workers and two officers suffered minor injuries, Henderson added. All are doing OK.

“This incident was quite traumatic for everyone involved,” Henderson said, calling the suspect’s behaviour “totally inappropriate.”

Henderson declined to discuss Rebel’s video directly, pointing to the fact such videos were now part of a criminal investigation.

Rebel said she posted the video of the suspect because she “wanted to people to see his face, to see what he did, to see how awful it was.”

Jolly has been released on bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.