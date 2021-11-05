'I wanted to cry,' says $1M lotto winner with his eye on tango lessons

A B.C. lotto winner who found himself $1 million richer earlier this year has his eye on what he calls an investment in his health.

Chee Yee Fong, who won his prize in June but was not publicly named a winner until this week, said he plans to spend some of his money on tango lessons, and a good teacher.

And of course, he'll have plenty left over.

The Port Coquitlam resident said he picked up his ticket at a grocery store in Vancouver, and initially forgot to check it.

"I remembered that I had two tickets in my wallet," he said, adding he went into a gas station during a walk around his neighbourhood.

"The retailer checked the ticket and told me that I had won a lot of money. When I knew how much I had won, I couldn't sleep and I wanted to cry."

He told the B.C. Lottery Corporation that the first person he told was his daughter.

In addition to dance lessons, Fong plans to take a European cruise, and then will spend what's left on a new home, putting some cash aside for his retirement.

Fong won the Maxmillions prize in a Lotto Max draw, the odds of which are estimated by BCLC to be one in 33,294,800 per $5 play.