'I wanted to show her respect': Books of condolences honouring Queen available across Waterloo region

As people around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, condolences are pouring in for the royal family.

People in Waterloo region are also able to pay their respects with several books of condolences available for residents to sign.

The City of Waterloo set out its book in the Waterloo City Centre atrium Monday morning.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life, my whole life,” said Waterloo resident Melanie Robertson. “So I just wanted to show her respect, she’s a strong woman, a great leader and an inspiration to all people.”

As of noon on Monday, a handful of people had left messages expressing what the Queen meant to them.

Kitchener resident Tamara Ravencroft signed the book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II.

“She served us, it’s time for us to serve her and show her that we love her, show her that we care and show that we respect her,” said Ravencroft.

Ravencroft says signing the book brings back the memory of meeting her in person.

“She had said a good little word by saying 'one day you will be a high position,” and I said 'well I hope so, but not as high as you my majesty,”’ said Ravencroft.

The City of Kitchener laying its book out at city hall.

“This is a national period of mourning for the next 10 days both across Canada and the Commonwealth. Cities like Kitchener and others across Canada are giving opportunities for Canadians to reflect on their memories of the Queen, said Barry Vrbanovic, mayor of Kitchener.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky was the first person to sign. He mentioned how he met the Queen during her visit to the region in 2010 and how he handed her a lab coat when she toured Research in Motion – now BlackBerry.

“I think it really speaks to the strength of the commonwealth and all the people in the commonwealth who really miss Queen Elizabeth and really looked up to [her],” said Jaworksy. “I hope that my signature, even just as part of a package of all Canadian signatures, shows the strength of Canada.”

Next to the book, sits the City of Waterloo guestbook which has been opened to the page the queen signed when she visited the city in 1959.

“My family has been a stanch follower of the British monarchy, especially my mom who has dementia now, so I feel like I’m doing this for her as well,” said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of the Uptown Waterloo BIA, who also signed the book on Monday.

Several Canadian municipalities have similar books which will be sent to the Royal Family after the Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

HERE’S WHERE BOOKS OF CONDOLENCES CAN BE SIGNED IN WATERLOO REGION

Canada's virtual book of condolences

Waterloo City Centre

100 Regina Street South

Kitchener City Hall

200 King Street West

Cambridge City Hall

50 Dickson Street, Cambridge

Bell Homestread

94 Tutela Heights Road, Brantford

Woolwich Administrative Office

24 Church Road West, Elmira

North Dumfries Community Complex

2958 Greenfield Road, Ayr

Wilmot Township Admin Complex

60 Snyder Road, West Baden