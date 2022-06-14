'I was a little shocked': Vancouver driver ticketed while waiting inside vehicle

Drivers can be ticketed for briefly occupying one of Vancouver's metered parking spaces, even if they never exit their vehicle – as one resident learned the hard way over the weekend.

Shawn Bosu told CTV News he didn't expect any trouble while waiting for his friend in the city's Olympic Village neighbourhood on Sunday, even after he saw a bylaw officer walking nearby.

Bosu acknowledged he was in a paid parking space, but believed he was allowed to stop for a few minutes until his friend arrived.

"My impression was if I sit in the car, I don't have to pay," Bosu said. "I guess that was my misunderstanding."

The bylaw officer eventually approached Bosu, gave him a chance to pay for parking, then proceeded to write him a ticket.

The driver said he was surprised because he's done the same thing before without drawing any attention.

"I've seen other officers walk right by when I was sitting. This was the first time I got a ticket," he said. "I was a little shocked."

The City of Vancouver confirmed anyone occupying a paid space is "obliged to begin paying immediately," regardless of whether they remain in the vehicle or intend to leave soon.

"If deemed safe to do so, the officer may approach a citizen to confirm if they are in the process of paying, as in this case," a spokesperson wrote in an email. "The officer confirmed with the citizen their obligation to pay for parking and the citizen chose not to."

Bosu told CTV News he eventually realized he was wrong after reading the city's Parking Meter Bylaw. His ticket will cost between $46 and $117, depending how long he waits to pay.

Under the bylaw, stopping in paid spaces is also prohibited if the meter displays "FAIL," "OUT OF ORDER," or four flashing zeroes.

Drivers have the option of disputing parking tickets by filing for adjudication by an independent third-party within 14 days. The City of Vancouver noted that adjudicators will not reduce the amount owed, only determine whether a violation occurred based on the evidence presented by the driver and bylaw officer.