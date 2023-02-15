'I was elated': Moose Jaw woman wins over $100K on Western 6/49 draw
A Moose Jaw woman is $100,003 richer after winning big on a Western 6/49 draw.
Sherri Wedel added an EXTRA onto her ticket for the Dec. 28 draw and discovered her win on her phone the morning after.
“You never think you’re going to win but you hope you do,” Wedel said in a media release. “It’s a thrill when you actually do win.”
She said she shared the news with her sister and some friends first.
“I screenshotted it and sent a happy dance to them, but I don’t think they believed me,” she laughed. “But I thought it was hilarious. I was elated!”
Wedel said she has a couple of ideas on how to spend her winnings.
“I’m getting a new car and I’ll probably invest the rest,” Wedel said.
The ticket was bought at 7-Eleven at 20 Caribou St. W in Moose Jaw. She won the $100,000 by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number and $3 by matching two numbers on the bonus.
