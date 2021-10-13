'I was flabbergasted': B.C. couple using $675,000 lotto win for new home, early retirement

A B.C. couple is shocked to be $675,000 richer after a recent scratch-ticket win.

Carmen and Clinton Crossman bought their Set for Life scratch ticket from a gas station in Quesnel. Carmen scratched the ticket in her car.

"I didn't realize it was real at first," she said in a news release. "I kept looking it up and down and started shaking."

Carmen double checked the win on B.C. Lottery Corporation's app, then called Clinton.

"She phoned me hysterical," he said. "It took me a while to believe it … I was flabbergasted! It still really hasn't sunk in."

The pair plans to put some of the prize money towards buying their first home and to plan for an early retirement. The median price for a house in Quesnel, which is south of Prince George, is under $350,000, with many homes currently listed around that price with five bedrooms.

"It is life-changing," Clinton said. "I don’t even know if there is a word for that but it’s a good feeling."

So far this year, more than $10 million in prizes has been redeemed from Set for Life tickets in B.C.

According to BCLC, the odds of winning the grand prize on a Set for Life ticket – a lump sum of $675,000, or $1,000 a week for 25 years – are approximately one in 508,000.