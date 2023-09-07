'I was going to cry,' Tottenham retiree had to hold back tears after winning lottery

A retiree from Tottenham had to hold back the tears after learning he won big with the lottery.

"I thought I was going to cry. I was so darn happy," said Olli Kauppinen after winning $100,000 in the August 19 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The 72-year-old husband and grandfather said he stopped at the store to check his ticket after breakfast one morning.

Still dumbfounded by his luck, Kauppinen went out to his car and showed his wife the validation slip and said she was in disbelief.

"I told her I didn't believe it either, but we won. Oh, what a feeling, what a rush, just like the song," he chuckled.

The retiree said he plans to use the win to be mortgage-free.

"My wife is going to retire soon, so we'll plan a trip this winter for some relaxation on the beach. We'll also do some work around the house," he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Tottenham Pharmacy on Queen Street in Tottenham.