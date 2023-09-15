'I was in complete disbelief': Regina man wins over $1M in Vault Breaker jackpot
A Regina man won $1,101,590.82 after winning the jackpot in the Vault Breaker VLT game, making him Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire.
Chris Overholt was hanging out with his dad at Open Tap Brewing Company and Eatery in Regina on Sept. 8 when he hit the grand jackpot.
“I couldn’t believe it. I was in complete disbelief,” he said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) release.
“It’s pretty special that it happened when we were together.”
The winner said with his new windfall, he’d like to take his family on vacation, as well as help his dad with renovating cupboards at his dad’s cabin.
The Vault Breaker VLT is located in 270 communities across Saskatchewan and has awarded $33,354,933.88 to 35 winners since June 2017, according to WCLC.
