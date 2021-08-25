'I was in shock': B.C. woman's $500K lotto win from ticket bought on an impulse will create education fund

A B.C. woman who bought a lotto ticket on an impulse while buying dinner for her family will help her set up an education fund for loved ones.

Astar Henry was out buying dinner for her family in Coquitlam two months ago when she decided at the last minute to get a Lotto Max ticket.

"When the jackpot is big, I like to buy a ticket," Henry said in a news release. "On this evening I was out buying dinner and grabbed one on impulse."

She was back home cooking dinner with her family when she checked her ticket.

"I checked it on my phone because I heard that someone in Coquitlam had won," she said. "When I saw the $500,000 number, I was in shock, thinking, 'Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing,' so I had my kids come and check with me."

Henry checked the ticket several times. It won the $1 million Maxmillions prize along with another ticket bought in Victoria, splitting the prize between the two of them.

Henry said she'll use the winnings to put together an education fund for her family.

"It's unbelievable, and incredibly amazing. I still have trouble believing it's real," she said.

According to BCLC, the odds of winning a Maxmillions prize are about one in 33,294,800 per $5 play. The odds of winning the most likely Lotto Max prize, a free ticket, are said to be one in 8.5.