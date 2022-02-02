'I was in shock,' Group from Simcoe County and York Region wins $1M lottery
A group of nine from Simcoe County and York Region will share more than $1 million after winning the lottery.
Among the group are Bradford, Newmarket, Tottenham, and Mount Albert residents.
The group leader, Shaun Darnley, said they play the lottery together each week.
"My neighbour, who is one of the group members, came knocking on my door screaming that we had winning numbers," the Bradford man said.
"I couldn't believe it. I was in shock. I had to sit down for a minute to process."
Darnley said he called the other seven group members to share the exciting news.
"I also told my immediate family, and they are happy and excited for me."
The Bradford man said he plans to invest and buy a home with his share of the jackpot.
"I will also save some for my son's education and maybe plan a trip when things settle down," he added.
The group took home $1,000,040 in the June 22, 2021, Lotto Max draw with the ticket purchased at the Petro Canada on Mulock Street in Newmarket.
"I never expected to win. The timing is perfect with everything going on in the world right now. It's good to have a little extra support," Darnley said.
-
New documentary highlights adaptive sports in central AlbertaA Red Deer man is sharing his love for sports with a documentary showcasing different adaptive sports.
-
Woman rushed to hospital after being pulled from icy river in ScarboroughA woman is in critical condition after being pulled from an icy river in Scarborough Wednesday night.
-
In the midst of the pandemic, two new businesses open in SudburyMany small businesses have had to close their doors during the pandemic, but for some entrepreneurs, it was the right time to open a business.
-
Stephen Carter out as mayor's chief of staffStephen Carter, Gondek's first chief of staff, announced on social media Wednesday that he has departed from the mayor's office.
-
With little public COVID-19 testing, British Columbians turn to private clinicsEver since B.C. restricted public testing to all but a few select groups, an increasing number of symptomatic people have been coming to private travel clinics to find out if they have COVID-19.
-
AlgomaTrad launches online senior programA traditional music non-profit group in Algoma is launching an online senior arts program, designed to bring musicians and artists into their homes.
-
Increase in unruly behavior to healthcare workers, Huron Perth's top doctor saysThe top doctor for Huron and Perth counties is looking to bring attention to a rise in uncivil behaviour towards healthcare workers.
-
B.C. man arrested in connection to luring of two girls from Brant County and Waterloo RegionA 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including making child pornography and two counts of luring a child, as a result of an investigation that began in Waterloo Region.
-
New 'care-toons' aim to help parents, teachers talk to teens about anxietyAnxiety Canada is launching a series of videos designed to help parents and teachers navigate mental health discussions with teens and pre-teens.