'I was in shock,' Group from Simcoe County and York Region wins $1M lottery

A group of nine from Simcoe County and York Region will share more than $1 million after winning the lottery.

Among the group are Bradford, Newmarket, Tottenham, and Mount Albert residents.

The group leader, Shaun Darnley, said they play the lottery together each week.

"My neighbour, who is one of the group members, came knocking on my door screaming that we had winning numbers," the Bradford man said.

"I couldn't believe it. I was in shock. I had to sit down for a minute to process."

Darnley said he called the other seven group members to share the exciting news.

"I also told my immediate family, and they are happy and excited for me."

The Bradford man said he plans to invest and buy a home with his share of the jackpot.

"I will also save some for my son's education and maybe plan a trip when things settle down," he added.

The group took home $1,000,040 in the June 22, 2021, Lotto Max draw with the ticket purchased at the Petro Canada on Mulock Street in Newmarket.

"I never expected to win. The timing is perfect with everything going on in the world right now. It's good to have a little extra support," Darnley said.