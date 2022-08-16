‘I was just really scared’: N.S. man recovering in B.C. after falling from balcony

A Maritime family is warning others about unexpected hazards you may encounter when renting a place to stay from a private host through platforms like Airbnb.

A man from Halifax was seriously injured in B.C. after he fell about three metres when a balcony railing gave way.

The incident happened Friday night in the community of Vernon.

Lawrence Pickrem and friends had rented a cottage for the weekend.

Checking out the views on the balcony, he and another man leaned on the railing when it gave way.

Lawrence wound-up breaking the other man's fall, but both were hurt.

"I remember looking over and seeing my buddy Barrett's head bleeding and I was just really scared," Pickrem told CTV News from his hospital room in Vernon.

Pickrem suffered a broken pelvis and ruptured spleen.

The incident resulted in a three-hour surgery and a long road to recovery for Lawrence, who, at the end of the day, simply wants to come home to Halifax.

He'd moved west a couple of months ago seeking work opportunities. Instead, he'll likely spend months recovering in Calgary.

"I heard that he had fallen, but I didn't realize it was 20 feet - that's the equivalent of two stories," said Brittany Pickrem, Lawrence's sister who's launched a GoFundMe page to help her brother cover expenses.

"So I underestimated at first what had happened."

An Airbnb spokesperson provided a short statement to CTV News after the Tuesday broadcast deadline.

“The safety of our community is of the utmost importance to us. We are looking into this incident and have reached out to the guest and host to offer additional support," it said.

For background, the company added:

• The Guest received a refund from the Host.

• Hosts on Airbnb must adhere to our Trust and Safety Community Standards.

• Hosts and Guests on Airbnb have access to AirCover – comprehensive protection for Airbnb guests, included for free with every booking. It includes protection from Host cancellations, listing inaccuracies, and other issues like trouble checking in, as well as a 24-hour Safety Line.

As Lawrence recovers, both siblings are urging others not to assume every rental is 100% safe.

"I'm saying, be more cautious. Kind of look around, and don't just trust that everything is how it's supposed to be," said Lawrence.

"Patio or balcony safety is kind of underestimated. So, when you are going on a patio, make sure that it is safe and secure," said Brittany.