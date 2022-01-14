iHeartRadio

'I was just stunned': Local business donates $12K to non-profit to cover costs of catalytic converter thefts

They don't look like much, but catalytic converters are often made of expensive metals like platinum, which likely explains why theft of the car part is on the rise.

A community east of Edmonton came together to help a non-profit hit by multiple catalytic converter thefts.

The Robin Hood Association, a non-profit that assists adults and children with disabilities, had two catalytic converters stolen in the span of 10 days.

The non-profit said it was "very upset" with the back-to-back setbacks and bills close to $15,000 to fix their vehicles.

However, it didn't take long for the Edmonton-area community to jump into action and help the organization.

"The community responded in a way that I've personally not seen before in my 15 years with Robin Hood," said Alice Kos, the non-profit's manager of communications and partnerships.

It received approximately $3,000 from several donors, and on Thursday, Qualico Communities donated the rest.

"Just asked what their need was, what had actually happened, and turns out that there was about $12,000 worth of parts that were stolen from several different vehicles," said the company's VP of Community Development, Brad Armstrong.

Kos added: "And he said, 'Alright, I'll tell you what: We want to help you get those vehicles back on the road, so we'll make a donation of $12,000.' And I was just stunned."

With the extra money, Robin Hood Association is renting a storage space with 24-hour security to keep its 16 vehicles safe.

