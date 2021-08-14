'I was putting food on people's plates': Powassan-area teens raise funds for local food bank

The Powassan and District Food Bank is thanking a couple of area teenagers for raising funds to help the food bank purchase needed food supplies for its clients.

Mikayla Peel and her friend Sheena Presseault approached the food bank asking how they could help. The teenagers held a community bake sale in Trout Creek where all the money went to the food bank.

"I am helping people within my community and I know that because of COVID-19, there are people that are struggling," reflected Peel.

Peel has an interest in baking. Using her talents, she and a few friends organized a community bake sale raising over $850 on Aug. 4.

"By raising money for the food bank, I knew I was putting food on people's plates and i was providing comfort," said Peel.

Last year, Peel and her team held a bake sale and donated money to All Heart Pet Rescue.

"You want to be an active citizen," said Sheena Presseault. "When COVID started, it was really hard to get supplies like clothing and food.

The food bank says the money is greatly needed.

"This money is going to be used to get produce, milk, eggs and meat and other generalized food," said the food bank's assistant coordinator Diane Cole. "We do monthly orders now and this will be extremely helpful."

With the school year fast approaching, the food bank expects to see an increase in the number of clients it sees. Currently 52 families and 22 children access the food bank's services on a regular basis.

"Everybody is just so giving and i'm just so overwhelmed," said Cole. "It's really nice to see an initiative from the younger population. What a community we live in."

The teenagers are challenging other youth their age to support local non-profit organizations, like what they did with the food bank.

"Raising that much is amazing. It's crazy," smiled Peel.