'I was ready to faint': Woman wins $1.4M jackpot at VLT in Moose Jaw

A Moose Jaw woman walked away with over $1.4 million after winning big at a Saskatchewan VLT.

Tammy Topinka of Moose Jaw, Sask. was awarded $1,436,484.22 after winning the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker at Bugsy’s Irish Pub on May 14.

“I was ready to faint. I couldn’t believe it,” Topinka said in a news release.

“At first, I thought I had won $14,000. The guy sitting beside me had to tell me that I had actually won the jackpot.”

Topinka said she hopes to pay some bills and put some money away for retirement with her winnings.

“We also have some home improvements in mind – a new central air conditioner, fence and dishwasher,” she said.

The province wide jackpot has awarded over $29 million to 31 winners since June 2017, Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said in its release.

The Vault Breaker province-wide grand jackpot has now been reset to $500,000, WCLC noted.