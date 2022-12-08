'I was shaky when I realized': Martensville man wins $100,000 in lottery

A Martensville man has won $100,000 from Lotto Max.

David Ebert said he picked up tickets for the draw on November 14 and went to check them a week later.

"I had a stack of tickets that I took into scan. When I scanned this ticket, I thought it said $10,000," he said in a Sask Lotteries news release.

"So, I put it at the bottom of the pile and kept scanning."

He went to check the numbers again after work.

"I checked the numbers on the website, and none of them were matching," he said. "Then, I looked at the EXTRA number and realized I had won $100,000, not $10,000."

To be sure, Ebert said he asked coworkers to look at the numbers.

"I was shaky when I realized," he said.

Ebert said he’ll put some of the money towards investments and use some to spoil his wife and himself.

"My wife and I are already going to Hawaii and we would like to take a helicopter ride," he said.

"We're at a stage in our lives where we are content," Ebert said. "This is a bonus."