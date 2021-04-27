'I was shocked, but so happy': Winnipeg woman now $1M richer with winning lottery ticket

A Winnipeg woman is planning to go into retirement and help her family out financially after purchasing a winning lottery ticket that made her $1 million richer.

Nadiya Krasko purchased her LOTTO MAX ticket at a convenience store at 438 Graham Avenue in late February. When she returned to the store in early March to check the ticket, she was met with a surprise—a $1 million surprise.

Krasko's ticket—with the numbers 1, 6, 20, 23, 35, 46 and 48—had been drawn in the 23 MAXMILLIONS.

“I scanned my ticket in-store,” she said in a news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation. “I was shocked, but so happy. I went home and told my family right away.”

Krasko said she and her family didn't believe she had won, and went to another store the next day just to double-check.

Krasko said she plans on retiring with the money.

“After I retire, I’m going to help my family financially,” said the winner. “I’d also like to do some travelling when it’s safe to travel again.”