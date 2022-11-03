'I was shocked': Windsor teacher wins $50,000 with Ontario 49

A Windsor teacher is celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 second prize worth $50,000.

Rene Dewachter, a 34-year-old teacher, said he was in complete disbelief when he realized he was a big winner in the Sept. 17 draw.

“The terminal made a strange noise, and everything froze – when I saw Big Winner appear I couldn’t believe it,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I was shocked!”

Rene said his parents were the first people he told about the win. “They thought I was lying. They did not believe me.”

He doesn’t have plans for his winning just yet. “I’m still thinking about it,” Rene said.

ONTARIO 49 is $1 per play and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday. Combination Play is available in five-, seven-, eight- and nine-number selections. Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m.

The winning ticket was purchased at A2Z Convenience on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.