'I was teary-eyed and full of joy': Mildmay couple celebrate $100K Encore win

A lotto win for a married couple from Mildmay, Ont. has been decades in the making, after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.

According to OLG, Mary and Terry Borth of Mildmay matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order during the May 30, 2023 Lotto Max draw, winning $100,000.

58-year-old Mary and 56-year-old Terry said they regular lottery players.

“I’ve been saying that I was going to win for 30 years,” said Mary. “It turns out I was right!”

After finishing work one day, Terry checked the winning numbers online, realizing they won. Terry said his cheering was so loud, Mary could hear him shouting from the office.

After they scanned their ticket on the OLG app, Mary and Terry hugged each other, delighted with their good fortune.

“I was teary-eyed and full of joy,” said Terry. “My face became flushed and I kept saying, ‘We did it!’”

While initially excited, the couple wondered if their win was too good to be true, and decided to double check by scanning their ticket at the store.

“As we were leaving the house, our dogs were acting funny,” said Terry. “I think they picked up on our vibe!”

The couple later told their kids about their win, and news quickly spread through town.

“Everybody is so happy for us,” they said.

So what do Mary and Terry plan to do with their newfound winnings?

The couple plans to help their family, spoil their dogs, contribute to local charities, and said that ultimately, they “hope to share the win.” They also plan to manage their finances, complete some home renovations and save for their future.

“Maybe we’ll go on vacation to Jamaica,” the couple said. “This win provides some breathing space.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Elora Street in Mildmay.