'I was thrilled ,' Aurora man wins $100,000 with lottery ticket

An Aurora man has retirement on his mind since winning with his Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Ronald Bogart says he always plays Encore when he buys a lottery ticket, and on July 31, it paid off with a $100,000 win.

"I saw the Big Winner screen and immediately felt disbelief," he said of checking his ticket with the OLG app.

The finance worker says he kept his win quiet for a few days. "I've been waiting until the cheque is in my hand until I tell my family the big news."

Bogart plans to save for retirement and travel with his prize money. "Maybe I will even treat myself to business class," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Andrew's Convenience on Bayview Avenue in Aurora.

Bogart matched six of seven Encore numbers in exact order to win. "I was thrilled by this win. It's a wonderful feeling after this year of uncertainty."