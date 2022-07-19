‘I was yelling in the store.’: Sask. man wins $100,000 in lotto

Darren McLaughlin from Colonsay, Sask. said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he checked his Lotto Max ticket.

“At first I thought it was $1,000, so I scanned it again. Then I thought it was $10,000,” McLaughlin said in a news release.

“I rubbed my eyes to clear them and scanned it once more. My co-worker helped count the zeroes and saw it was $100,000!”

McClaughlin said he scanned the ticket a few more times to be sure.

“I was yelling in the store,” he laughed.

He said he was planning on buying some new vehicles for himself and his wife.

McLaughlin bought his winning ticket at the Mobil on Herold Road in Saskatoon.