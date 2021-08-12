Sask. resort owner 'wasn't surprised' after COVID-19 warning linked to DJ event

A business facing a hefty fine for not following public health orders earlier this year is at the centre of a COVID-19 warning from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

On Thursday morning, the SHA alerted the public to a risk of COVID-19 exposure at the Shorebird Inn at Tobin Lake from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2.

Owner Bryan Baraniski said the business brings in the same DJs every August long weekend. According to his Facebook profile, the DJs are from Armed With Harmony Music Services in Saskatoon.

“I was running capacity for sure. At times, we had 30 people lined up out the door that we couldn’t let in because we were too full,” he said, explaining people were sometimes “shoulder-to-shoulder.”

Baraniski estimated around 150 people attended each day. He said the province lifting restrictions has made a “night and day” difference in their income.

“It gives us a chance to get back on our feet again. With restrictions staying in place for just about a year and a half, it was really hard on our business.”

He said none of his staff caught COVID-19 from the event.

“I wasn’t surprised because there’s still cases out there and cases have been climbing. We got notification yesterday that there was an outbreak at the Shorebird Inn from two weeks ago. Well, there’s nothing I can really do about it,” said Baraniski.

In March, the Shorebird Inn was fined $14,000 for not following COVID-19 public health orders.

Baraniski said he and some other staff members are also facing individual $2,800 fines – all of which they plan on fighting in court.

Baraniski said he was hospitalized with COVID-19 back in March, around the time the business received the fine, but is now “back to 100 per cent.” That outbreak was linked to at least 15 cases.

He said many of his staff members have caught the illness as well.

