'I will always have your back': Doug Ford, MPPs visit Timmins

Ahead of an expected provincial election call, Premier Doug Ford and several cabinet ministers visited Timmins on Monday to talk to local businesses and community members about the issues facing the city.

Meeting with reporters at the Timmins and District Hospital, Ford took questions on a number of topics, including job shortages in the skilled trades, economic potential in the northeast and the city's raging opioid crisis

Boasting about the province's investment in emergency room beds, long-term care beds, road infrastructure and mental-health resources, Ford's message for Timmins was that he will "always have your back," and will continue to support the region.

Ford was joined by Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, associate Mental Health Minister Michael Tibolo, and Consumer Services Minister Ross Romano.