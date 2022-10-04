'I will give all I can': Alta. blood donor aiming for Guinness record
Two hundred blood donations is just a milestone for an Alberta woman on her way to setting a Guinness World Record.
Josephine Michaluk, 76, from Penhold in central Alberta, recently donated blood for the 203rd time in Red Deer.
"After I got to 150, I thought: 'I'm gonna just see if I can get to 200,'" she recalled in an interview with CTV News.
"So I'm still going."
Michaluk made her first donation in 1965 while accompanying her sister who was donating.
At about five donations per year, she's since earned a number of certificates from Canadian Blood Services celebrating smaller milestones.
She believes her donations are a record and has asked the Guiness Book of World Records to recognize the feat.
But such an award isn't really Michaluk's motivation.
"They say it's in you to give, so I will give all I can," she told CTV News Edmonton.
"I've helped so many people with my blood."
Canadian Blood Services' Shamus Neeson commented, "When someone sees that a beautiful person like Josephine has made that commitment and donated over 200 times, I think that seed does get planted: Why haven't I done this before?"
With files from CTV News Red Deer's Nav Sangha
