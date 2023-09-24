'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder

“I still need answers.”

Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son.

Joshua Bennett, a Conestoga College student, was found dead on a Kitchener trail in the Paulander Drive area on Sept. 24, 2021.

Waterloo Regional Police later determined that he had been stabbed multiple times.

No arrest has yet been made in Joshua’s case.

His mother spoke to CTV News Kitchener exactly two years after his death in the hopes that the person responsible for Joshua’s murder will be found.

“I don’t even see it as an anniversary, and I don’t call it an anniversary, because for me anniversary means a celebration,” Felisha Bennett said. “I don’t think there’s nothing good about this day.”

She can’t stop thinking about what happened in Sept. 2021.

“It was the worst day of my life, I will never forget it,” Felisha said. “No parent should have to get a call four days after they drop off their son, with the call that I got.”

“This was my baby that I loved dearly, and I miss him so much,” she added. “I can’t even put it into words.”

Joshua, who was attending Conestoga College, was described as a vigorous athlete and kind person, who had a bright future ahead of him.

“I was watching a [video] clip, I think three days ago, of him speaking and for a second I forgot what his voice sounded like. That was very emotional for me,” said Felisha. “I know if he was here, he would tell me: ‘Mom, don’t cry and just be happy.’ But it’s very hard to be happy when your child is gone.”

Her quest for answers hasn’t slowed over the years.

“I will never stop posting justice for him because he deserves it. His life was robbed, cut short.”

Felisha said she won’t stop until she gets answers in her son’s case.

“I believe that it will be solved. I just hope that people will not let fear continue to hide the truth.”

POLICE INVESTIGATION

Waterloo Regional Police believe multiple people in the community have information that could help solve Joshua’s murder.

“My mind will not believe that nobody didn’t see what happened,” said Felisha. “My friend said something to me the other day, she said when we are silent, people are going to think we got away with it and we have to change that mindset.”

Investigators are also asking for new tips in the two year old case.

In a statement, Police Chief Mark Crowell said: “We know that someone has information and we ask them to please come forward in order to bring some sense of closure to the family and to the community.”

“I thank Waterloo Regional Police for doing what they said they were going to do,” Felisha added. “When [the officer] came here, he said: ‘What can I do for you?’ I said: ‘I want you to work this case like it’s your own son.’ Since that day, he has.”

Anyone with information on Joshua Bennett’s case can contact the Major Crime Unit tip line at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-- With reporting by CTV's Hannah Schmidt