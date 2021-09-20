"I win or lose with the team": Nickel Belt incumbent
It’s a smaller crowd than is usually gathered at the campaign office of Marc Serré for the federal election night results.
In both the 2015 and 2019 federal elections, Serré said he watched the results roll in at his campaign headquarters because he says "I win or lose with the team." With COVID- restrictions, there are only 20 people in attendance for election night 2021.
Serré’s team said there were over 17,000 votes cast during advanced polling for the Nickel Belt riding and approximately 2,500 mail-in ballots were counted.
In the 2019 federal election, Serre received 45 per cent of the vote in 11,000 advanced polling ballots. Overall, he said he feels good as he awaits results Monday night.
Haldimand-Norfolk results: Conservative Leslyn Lewis declared winnerConservative Leslyn Lewis has won the Haldimand-Norfolk riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.
Larry Maguire re-elected in Brandon-SourisCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Larry Maguire of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Brandon-Souris, keeping the seat he has held since 2013.
Conservatives re-elected in 4 southern Sask. rural ridingsConservative candidates have been re-elected in four rural ridings in southern Saskatchewan.
Ted Falk holds on to Provencher ridingCTV's Decision Desk is declaring that Ted Falk of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Provencher.
Dan Mazier secures second term with win in Dauphin-Swan River-NeepawaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Dan Mazier with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.