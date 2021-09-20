"I win or lose with the team": Nickel Belt incumbent

It’s a smaller crowd than is usually gathered at the campaign office of Marc Serré for the federal election night results.

In both the 2015 and 2019 federal elections, Serré said he watched the results roll in at his campaign headquarters because he says "I win or lose with the team." With COVID- restrictions, there are only 20 people in attendance for election night 2021.

Serré’s team said there were over 17,000 votes cast during advanced polling for the Nickel Belt riding and approximately 2,500 mail-in ballots were counted.

In the 2019 federal election, Serre received 45 per cent of the vote in 11,000 advanced polling ballots. Overall, he said he feels good as he awaits results Monday night.