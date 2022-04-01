‘I wish I never did it’: Walmart arsonist apologizes in court

One of two people charged in relation to a string of fires set in local Walmart stores was back in court Friday morning to discuss his sentence.

In October 2020, fires were set at three Walmart locations in Kitchener and Waterloo in the span of about an hour.

Last fall, Ramlengum Permauloo, who also goes by Shawn, pleaded guilty to causing damage by fire in relation to the incidents.

The fires were set at the Sunrise Centre, Stanley Park and Bridgeport Walmarts. While no one was hurt, the fires caused millions of dollars of damages and the stores were closed for repairs for about a month.

On Friday, a Walmart representative read a victim impact statement in court, speaking about the impact on workers’ stress levels and schedules.

The representative also talked about how customers, particularly pharmacy customers were impacted, especially with three stores being targeted.

Permauloo's lawyer says Permauloo was the driver that night and not the one who actually started the fires, describing him as an academically bright young man who has an issue with respect to peer pressure.

Permauloo also joined the virtual courtroom.

"I want to put all of this behind me," he told the judge, when given an opportunity to speak. "I take responsibility for what I did. I regret it. I wish I never did it."

Both Permauloo's lawyer and the Crown in the case have suggested a term of two years, along with probation, counselling and community service – but the two sides do not agree on where it should be served.

The judge adjourned the matter to April 19.

A young person whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act is the other person charged in the case.