A Nottawa man is the region's newest millionaire after winning the lottery.

David Schnurr said he plays the lottery occasionally but always gets quick picks. "I stopped at the gas station on my way home from work to pick up pop for my wife and decided to purchase some tickets."

A few days later, the 61-year-old's wife checked his tickets and started screaming. "In her excitement, she thought we won $100,000. I came to see for myself, expecting to be disappointed, then double-checked my numbers to those online. It was surreal!"

"Seriously - I won a million dollars," he said in disbelief.

The couple plans to take a nice trip when the pandemic ends and put some of his winnings towards retirement.

Schnurr purchased his Lotto Max ticket at NH124 Variety on Poplar Street in Collingwood.